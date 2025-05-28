Man Utd CEO confirms plans with Amorim for new squad build

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada says the club knows what needs to be done in the summer transfer window after a disappointing season.

The Red Devils are set to spend big on their first team after a dismal season that saw them finish 15th in the Premier League and lose the Europa League final.

Advertisement Advertisement

Already, they have already agreed a £62.5 million ($84m) deal to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are reportedly eyeing Ipswich striker Liam Delap, among other targets.

"I can't talk about specifics but I can say we have been planning for many months now," he told MUTV.

"We were ready for all the different scenarios and now know what we need to do. We have a very clear idea where we need to invest in the squad to improve.

“So Jason (Wilcox, technical director), his team and Ruben have been in talks, as I said, for many months. Now it's a question of executing that plan and doing it in a way that is prudent but, at the same time, with ambition."