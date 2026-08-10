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Amazon founder Bezos set to buy one third of Liverpool with announcement set for this week

Amazon founder Bezos set to buy one third of Liverpool with announcement set for this week
Amazon founder Bezos set to buy one third of Liverpool with announcement set for this weekČTK / imago stock&people / Vincent Isore

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to buy a huge chunk of Liverpool as Fenway Sports Group sell off stake.

Bezos, who has a personal fortune of around $257bn, according to Forbes, making him the fourth-richest person in the world, is set to invest in Liverpool ahead of the new season. 

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FSG are reportedly preparing to make an announcement about a transaction as soon as this week in what is a fast moving deal between Bezos and Eduardo Saverin, one of the co-founders of the social network Facebook. 

Sky Sports state that the investment in Liverpool will reportedly value the club at $6BN, making it one of the sport's richest-ever deals. 

Saverin and Bezos join a consortium led by Amit Bhatia who is the son-in-law of steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal and was until recently a shareholder in Championship side Queens Park Rangers

FSG, also Boston Red Sox owners, acquired Liverpool for just £300m with the club in a troubled state financially. The owners, despite criticism, have led the side right back to the top as they found success under both Jürgen Klopp and Arne Slot. 

An FSG spokesperson confirmed the talks earlier last month, saying: “An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club.” 

FSG previously sold 3% of the club to the US private equity firm Dynasty Equity in 2023. Now, with a 30%+ stake set to be sold, FSG, ran by John Henry and Tom Werner, who are both in their mid-70s are clearly keen to cash in. 

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