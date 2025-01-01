Amad tells Man Utd fans: Apologising isn't enough

Manchester United midfielder Amad Diallo has apologised to fans after a poor first-half of the season.

Amad admits United's performances haven't been good enough as they sit 14th on the Premier League table entering 2025.

"A very difficult year, apologising is not enough," he posted to X.

"But you have supported us and continued to do so throughout all this time... thank you."

Amad, himself, is coming off contract at the end of this season.