Amad says he wants to "step up this season" after fantastic preseason start

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo says he is raring to go for the new season after what has been a standout preseason for the youngster.

Amad has picked up two goals in United’s preseason against Rangers and now a great penalty to level the score against Real Betis early this morning.

The Ivory Coast international has been a lively asset for the side throughout preseason and has spoken about his performance levels and how he is ready for the new season.

"I feel very good. I think we were ready for the game and as I said yesterday (at the pre-match press conference), I feel like everybody in training was focused and today I saw that my team-mates were focused. We are happy for the win.

"For me it is important for me to fight for the team and to help the team. I do my job on the pitch and I am happy for that."

The 22-year-old also spoke about his goal and how he wants to step up to the mark this season after spending time on loan in previous years.

"I am happy with (my) goal, but most importantly I am happy for the win," he added, speaking to club reporter Sam Carney at the Snapdragon Stadium.

"I want to step up this season because I am so motivated and I am so excited.

"I can't wait for the season to start."