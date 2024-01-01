Tribal Football
Man Utd youngster says Van Nistelrooy is "trying to help everyone" in training
Manchester United winger Amad has discussed the impact of Ruud van Nistelrooy as a first team coach. 

The former United forward and PSV Eindhoven head coach is assistant to Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. 

Having arrived in the summer, Van Nistelrooy is already making an impression in pre-season. 

Asked about the Dutchman, per Manchester Evening News, Amad said: "Ruud (Van Nistelrooy) is there to help everyone and is there to help the forward players. 

"He was a big player and now on the training you see he was very Dutch, he's trying to help everyone. We are happy to have him in the team." 

United also recruited another Dutchman for their staff this summer in Rene Hake - the former head coach of Go Ahead Eagles

