Amad "so excited to be a Man Utd player"

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo stated that he would like to stay at the club for as long as possible.

The Ivory Coast international, who may finally get his breakthrough to a regular first team spot this season, was being linked with a move away 12 months ago.

However, he stayed at United and took advantage of the limited gametime that came his way last term.

“Yeah, why not?,” he said to club media in the United States about staying long-term.

“I'm very happy here. I think everyone is happy with me because I smile with everyone, and have good energy. Why not stay here all my life?

“I am so excited. I believe in the manager. I know last season I didn't play a lot, but this season is going to be a good season for everyone.

“We had a conversation, a positive conversation, and he said to me good things. The manager, everyone thinks is a good guy. I speak with him sometimes and he gives me a lot of confidence.”