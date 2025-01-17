Man Utd's Amad stays humble after hat-trick and says Southampton win is down to the team

Manchester United forward Amad said scoring in front of the Stretford End was a proud moment.

The Ivory Coast international netted a hat-trick in the last 15 minutes against Southampton to give his team a 3-1 win.

United had been trailing 1-0 with time running out, but Amad’s quick-fire triple changed the game.

"Yeah, it’s important to score," he stated post-game to club media.

"But, for me, the most important thing right now is the win, together.

"I'm so happy to score my first hat-trick, especially at Old Trafford. I’m so happy, especially for the win, because I think this team deserve it, and we have to keep going like this."

"I think, especially in the first half, we were not good enough," he added.

"But I think we believed until the end, we push and push and the fans were already there to push us.

"We won the match but we have to keep going like this because the next match is against Brighton, it’s a tough match and we have to be more focused."