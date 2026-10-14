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Amad calls Man Utd's loss to Atletico Madrid a "f*cking disgrace" in shocking post

Amad calls Man Utd's loss to Atletico Madrid a "f*cking disgrace" in shocking post
Amad calls Man Utd's loss to Atletico Madrid a "f*cking disgrace" in shocking postREUTERS

Amad Diallo has reacted to Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid on social media as he expresses his anger.

Lisandro Martínez publicly criticised Manchester United’s hierarchy following their 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

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He argued there was a lack of investment in the side, manager Michael Carrick was not being backed, director of football Jason Wilcox wasn't doing enough and the constant changing of managers has only hurt the club.

The Red Devils are already out of the EFL Cup, are out of the Premier League title race and are now struggling in the Champions League after a bumpy start to the campaign.

Alongside Martinez's frustrations, Amad reacted to the loss as he posted on social media: “F***ing disgrace, I have no words.”

The Atletico defeat extended United's winless run to five matches in all competitions and the squad are clearly agitated behind the scenes as tensions rise over how the club are making very little progress forward.

The Red Devils are currently languishing 13th in the Premier League table and face another tough test this weekend away at Leeds United.

Fans have called for more players to call out the club and be more honest about how the side are failing both on and off the pitch, something that is causing division in the side.

A win is imperative against Leeds this weekend; anything less and United could drop close to the relegation zone as their tough season continues to play out.

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Premier LeagueAmad DialloLisandro MartinezAlejandro BaldeManchester UnitedAtl. MadridLeeds

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