Manchester United boss Michael Carrick defended Lisandro Martinez following his comments slamming the club's hierarchy over their recent recruitment.

Carrick’s side fell to a 2-0 Champions League defeat away at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday (October 13) as their disappointing start to 2026-27 continues.

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United now have just two wins from their first nine games across all competitions so far this season and are enduring their worst start to a league campaign in 40 years.

As a result, Carrick is under immense pressure just months after taking them back to Europe’s elite club competition.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the defeat to Atletico, Martinez made his feelings known and seemingly blamed the club’s hierarchy and their poor recruitment for the club’s issues.

Shortly after, Carrick came on for his press duties, and defended the Argentina international for his comments, despite admitted he hadn’t seen them.

"Bit mixed. It is a tough enough place to come and to get the start we had obviously puts us in a difficult situation but I thought we grew into the game," he said.

"We started having some control in the second half without having real threat. Then there was Bruno's chance and then the red card, which I felt was a poor decision.

"Disappointed really with the chances that we had that we hadn't had more.

"We tried something a little different. Defensively we probably switched the play too much. We feel the game was there for us, is the biggest thing, so we could and should have got more from it.

"We need to find a way for sure. Tonight is a one-off game in judgement, it is the Champions League and a tough place to come.

"We are doing certain things OK."

On Martinez comments: "I haven't seen it. After a game like this you come here to try and get something from the game and you are disappointed and can be emotional. I have not seen it so I don't think it is the right time.

"We all care and show that in different ways but now is the time to be together and work through."