''We expect more from the top' - Martinez slams Man United chiefs over recruitment

Man United defender Lisandro Martinez slammed the likes of technical director Jason Wilcox following their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday (October 13).

Michael Carrick’s side were 1-0 down inside the first minute thanks to a goal from Atletico Midfielder Pablo Barrios at the Metropolitano.

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When it rains it pours for Man United at the moment. Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card for a last man challenge on Jonathan David in the second half.

Atletico Madrid fully capitalised on their numerical advantage and doubled their lead through Ademola Lookman to secure all three points.

United have just two wins across their nine games in all competitions so far this season, with pressure mounting on Carrick just months after guiding them to a third place Premier League finish.

The club rewarded that achievement with the signings of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Carlos Baleba as their midfield rebuild.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the game, Martinez didn’t hold back on what he believes the reason behind their disappointing start to the season is.

"Really poor. Really poor. I have to control myself a lot but sometimes is a reflection of the mirror of how is our club at the moment," he said.

"We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well. Atletico have an amazing team and they deserve to win today.

"I expect more (investment). 100%. I expect more from our technical director (Jason Wilcox). I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night."

Which areas should have been strengthened? "In general. Last season we did everything, we created the base to create an amazing team.

"It is annoying, disappointing coming here and I am not seeing my team trying to get an amazing result here."

Manager gets criticism, is the problem the manager was not backed enough? "I don't think so. He does his best. Every season is different. You can't stay with what you did last season. The teams knows how you play, they know every detail, if you don't change next season is a big problem."

"You can't keep changing, changing, changing the manager. What about other areas? I can't say more.

"Tonight it is easy to say the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas."

Carrick and co will be hoping for a turn of fortunes in their trip across the Pennines to face rivals Leeds on Sunday (October 8).