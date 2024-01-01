Alli could make shock move to French side with Everton open to move

Everton out of contract star Dele Alli has reportedly been offered the chance to move to France.

The midfielder has not played in over a year and is still out with a troublesome back injury.

Alli, who wants to resume his career at some stage this season, could be heading to Lille.

Per Daily Mail, the French minnows are serious about bringing him in on a short term deal.

Lille already have England international Angel Gomes as part of their first team squad.

Alli would also reunite with former Tottenham teammate Nabil Bentaleb if he moves.