Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
Moyes: Why I failed at Man Utd
Man Utd captain Fernandes: We all thought Oyedele would join us from academy
Arsenal receive boost over Saka injury concerns

Alli could make shock move to French side with Everton open to move

Alli could make shock move to French side with Everton open to move
Alli could make shock move to French side with Everton open to moveAction Plus
Everton out of contract star Dele Alli has reportedly been offered the chance to move to France.

The midfielder has not played in over a year and is still out with a troublesome back injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Alli, who wants to resume his career at some stage this season, could be heading to Lille.

Per Daily Mail, the French minnows are serious about bringing him in on a short term deal.

Lille already have England international Angel Gomes as part of their first team squad.

Alli would also reunite with former Tottenham teammate Nabil Bentaleb if he moves.

Mentions
Alli DeleBentaleb NabilGomes AngelEvertonLilleTottenhamPremier League
Related Articles
Ex-Man Utd captain Keane impressed by Gomes "quality"
Alli prepares for Everton comeback after sharing positive social media post
Premier League sides ready to pounce on Lille striker after he refuses new contract