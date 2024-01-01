Cesc: Man City attacker Foden must do better for England

Como chief Cesc Fabregas says Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden must do better for England.

Foden struggled in Sunday's Euros win against Serbia.

And Cesc said in his pundit's role: "You just say mindset? No, it's all about the mentality.

"You cannot tell me that players like Trent, like Foden, like Bellingham, like Rice, they don't have the quality to hold the ball anywhere in the pitch.

"It's about do you want it enough to make a difference and hold the ball for your team?

"Do you want to make things happen? Do you enjoy to get the ball under pressure?

"They allowed them to have the ball when they were deep once in the second half, straight away, when they started to get pressed a little bit more, we started to see Foden hitting the ball without looking 40 yards. Trent, this not like them.

"You'll never see Xavi, Iniesta, the top, top players in the last 15, 20, years, do that. You need to take this responsibility to grow.

"I think that the second half was a little bit underwhelming. I would say that is the right word.

"And I think players like Foden, they need to step up. This is the time for them to go into big tournament with their country behind them."