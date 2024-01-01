Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Cesc: Man City attacker Foden must do better for England

Cesc: Man City attacker Foden must do better for England
Cesc: Man City attacker Foden must do better for England
Cesc: Man City attacker Foden must do better for EnglandAction Plus
Como chief Cesc Fabregas says Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden must do better for England.

Foden struggled in Sunday's Euros win against Serbia.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Cesc said in his pundit's role: "You just say mindset? No, it's all about the mentality.

"You cannot tell me that players like Trent, like Foden, like Bellingham, like Rice, they don't have the quality to hold the ball anywhere in the pitch.  

"It's about do you want it enough to make a difference and hold the ball for your team?

"Do you want to make things happen? Do you enjoy to get the ball under pressure?

"They allowed them to have the ball when they were deep once in the second half, straight away, when they started to get pressed a little bit more, we started to see Foden hitting the ball without looking 40 yards. Trent, this not like them.

"You'll never see Xavi, Iniesta, the top, top players in the last 15, 20, years, do that. You need to take this responsibility to grow. 

"I think that the second half was a little bit underwhelming. I would say that is the right word.

"And I think players like Foden, they need to step up. This is the time for them to go into big tournament with their country behind them."

Mentions
Premier LeagueFoden PhilFabregas CescManchester CityEuro
Related Articles
Danny Mills exclusive: This Euros can be Bellingham's tournament
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: No surprise Rashford, Grealish not at Euros
Man City ace De Bruyne: I feel good facing Slovakia