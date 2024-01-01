Alisson: Liverpool players showed they're behind Slot

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson says the players showed they're buying into new manager Arne Slot's methods with victory at Manchester United.

Alisson spoke immediately after the 3-0 win on Sunday.

He said, "You are right. I love Jurgen Klopp. I will love him for the rest of my life, he knows that.

"But the determination, the quality of our manager and the way he works... He demands from the team.

"Everyone is working their socks off. It's a third clean sheet in a row. It is not only that we are saving them at the back - the team is working so hard. This is the mentality that the manager wants us to have."