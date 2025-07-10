Alisson and Diaz attended the seventh-day mass of Diogo Jota after missing funeral

Alisson Becker and Luis Diaz attended the seventh-day mass of Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away last week.

The pair were joined by Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Andre Horta, Joao Mario, agent Jorge Mendes, Estoril coach Ian Cathro and the squad from Penafiel, Andra Silva's club. On the morning of his teammate's funeral, Alisson revealed he was unable to attend as he and Diaz sadly missed it whilst teammates such as Andrew Robertson and Darwin Nunez were there to pay their respects.

Advertisement Advertisement

A memorial mass for the brothers was held on Wednesday at the Gondomar Parish Church and it is reported that around 100 people gathered at the church door to pay their respects. Liverpool plan to pay tribute to Jota this weekend in their first friendly against Preston North End at Deepdale.

The match will be broadcast for free and both sides are likely to take part in the tribute, which will honour the Portuguese international whose passing was a crushing blow for the footballing world. Special tributes will be made to the No. 20 throughout the afternoon at Deepdale as players and fans alike remember the winger who was loved around the planet.