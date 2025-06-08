DONE DEAL: Liverpool close signing of Puskas Akademia keeper Pesci

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool have announced the signing of Hungarian goalkeeper Armin Pesci.

Pecsi joins Liverpool from Puskas Akademia, penning a contract for an undisclosed length.

He moves to Merseyside after a successful season in the Hungarian top flight during which he featured 30 times to help Puskas Akademia to a second-placed finish.

A nominee for the prestigious 2025 Golden Boy award, the 'keeper has also won five caps for Hungary's U21s to date.

Liverpool are said to have paid an initial €1.5m fee for Pesci.

His sports agency, Em Sports Consulting, stated, "Get ready Anfield, Pecsi is a Red," they also wrote: “He has always been a true red to the core. Now he belongs to them.”

