Morton admits Liverpool frustations; hints at move plans

Tyler Morton has hinted he could be on the move from Liverpool this summer.

The midfielder admits he wants regular football after a frustrating past 12 months.

“Definitely, I think it's been the toughest season mentally for me,” Morton said from the England U21 Euros camp. “Obviously, I've coped with it very well because I've got good people around me, but it's been very tough.

“When you're not playing, your confidence sort of gets shut down a little bit so it's nice to come back and play here (with England Under-21s).

“I think I've coped with it as well as I possibly could. I think when you're not playing as a footballer who's as hungry as I am, it does hurt.

“It's tough, especially when, in my opinion, I wanted to go out and I wanted to play and I wanted to go on loan and get my game time.

“But having chatted with the manager, having to stay, it could have worked out a lot worse than it did. It probably could have worked out a lot better than it did.”

Never felt left behind

He continued: “(I spoke to) all my teammates. All my teammates are top, top people. No matter if you're playing, if you're not playing, (they) put their arm around you always.

“I think that's the spirit of Liverpool and that's how it's always been. The coaching staff were brilliant with me. They'd speak to me, they'd make sure they took time, even if I wasn't in the squad, to do extras with me.

“I'm not a bitter person. If I'm not playing, I’ll still do everything I can to be myself. I had a good time and I still put everything into it and that's why I still feel really sharp.

“It's still been a good season. I think it's been different from what I've had in the past few seasons.

“I think playing time was limited but I think I've still improved and I've still worked hard to be here now and I'm happy I’m here.

“I've still developed and I still feel really sharp and really ready to go (at the Under-21s European Championships).”