Aliadiere exclusive: How Arsenal must handle Real Madrid at Bernabeu

Former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere says the opening 20 minutes at Real Madrid will be decisive on Wednesday night.

The Gunners will be in Madrid for the second-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal defending a 3-0 lead achieved in London last week.

Asked how the Gunners should approach the game, Aliadiere says it's crucial they do not allow Real to score early.

He told Tribalfootball.com, "What they need to do is, I think if they can get through the first 20 minutes without conceding a goal, then I think the hope and the atmosphere at the Bernabeu will probably go down a little bit.

"And I think they've just got to ride the storm. If there's a storm coming in the first 20 minutes, which I'm sure of with what happened last week, you know, they are Madrid players and the fans will be right up from the start to try to really create something special for them.

"So if we cannot concede in the first 20, 25 minutes, then I think we've got a good chance of gaining opportunities in counter-attacks for us to score and then not to lose the tie."

"Rice deserves to keep taking free-kicks"

Declan Rice's performance is sure to prove decisive on the night and Aliadiere admits his two-goal display last week - both from direct free-kicks - was a big surprise.

He laughed: "Well, God, after Tuesday night, yeah, definitely. But when you think that he's never scored a free-kick, direct free-kick before in his career, it's crazy. You know, it's absolutely crazy.

"And when you hear all the stories as well about the set-piece coach (Nicolas Jover) telling him to cross but he decided to go direct and then he scores and then the second one... is just, yeah, I couldn't believe it."

Aliadiere added, "It was just like, you know, some stories are just written, you know, it feels like it was just meant to be and this is one of those.

"So, listen, I still think there'll be discussion because you know, when you've got (Bukayo) Saka and (Martin) Odegaard as all able to score free kicks. I'm sure there will be discussion, but when you've just scored two free kicks against Real Madrid, I think you've got credit to ask to take it."

