Real Madrid's Bellingham and Rudiger in training ground tussle ahead of Arsenal clash

Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger have been involved in a training ground bust-up ahead of their Champions League game against Arsenal this week.

This is reported by El Chiringuito, who state that Rudiger put in a bad tackle on Bellingham and the Englishman responded angrily. The pair reportedly needed to be separated by teammates after insults were exchanged, which only heightens tensions before Wednesday night’s game.

Arsenal won 3-0 in north London last week as Declan Rice scored two stunning free-kicks to secure what is an unstable lead considering Madrid’s tendancy to comeback no matter the scoreline. Los Blancos are preparing for what is their biggest game of the season on the back of a 1-0 win over Alaves at the weekend.

The Gunners, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw with Brentford as the Premier League title slowly slips away from them. A training ground incident shows how tense Madrid are after their shock loss in the first leg and it could be exactly what Arsenal need to help them progress to the semi-finals this week.

Bellingham spoke after the game about their chances of bouncing back at the Santiago Bernabéu which will have its roof closed for the clash.

“We were nowhere near it,” the midfielder said. “That’s the fact and Arsenal were really good.

“I know two of their goals were free kicks, but they could have had way more.

“There is a second leg, and that’s what we’re holding on to. We need something really special, something crazy really but one place where crazy things happen is our house.

“We’ve got 90 more minutes at home to pull something out of the bag. We’re still alive, we’ve got 90 mins of football and anything can happen at the Bernabeu.”