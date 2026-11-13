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Alexis Mac Allister's father provides Liverpool contract update

Alexis Mac Allister's father provides Liverpool contract update
Alexis Mac Allister's father provides Liverpool contract updateREUTERS

Alexis Mac Allister's father has provided an update on the midfielder's Liverpool contract situation.

The 27-year-old’s current contract at Anfield is set to expire in the summer of 2028, and it’s been reported that Liverpool would be open to selling him.

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Despite that, Mac Allister remains a key player under new boss Andoni Iraola, scoring five goals and providing one assist in his 16 games so far this season.

Speaking to ESPN, Carlos Mac Allister, Alexis’ father, provided an update on the Argentina international’s situation at the club.

“There are still 20 months left on his (Alexis Mac Allister's) contract; (Liverpool's) sporting director has changed and so has the coach. The situation is still under review, and there may be news before the end of the year,” he said.

“We haven't started renewal talks yet; if everything goes well, he'll renew, and if not, that's fine, he'll go his own way like so many others. 

“He's a young player who won the Copa America and the World Cup, was runner-up in the last (World Cup), and was the Argentine player who ran the most during the tournament. 

“He has a ton of records and achievements that will ensure his career takes him to top-tier destinations. 

“When you play for Liverpool and aim to maintain the same level of play, you know there are only six or seven teams in the world where you could play.”

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