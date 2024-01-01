Alexander-Arnold on England's Euros win: Plan was not to lose

Trent Alexander-Arnold was happy with England's Euros win against Serbia.

The Liverpool fullback played in midfielder for the 1-0 win.

He said: "To get the win was what our objective was. It is very important to start a tournament with a win.

"Definitely don't lose the game but we know we have the quality to win the game and we proved that today. We had to earn it but those are the ones that feel even better. We have defended excellently."

On playing in midfield, he added: "I found it good. Physically demanding. But when you are playing with Declan, Jude and with a experienced back four behind you, and Jude and Declan who communicate really well, it's hard to go wrong."