Alexander-Arnold: I've achieved everything I ever wanted at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold says he has decided to leave Liverpool as he needs a "new challenge".

After announcing his decision not to renew his Reds contract this morning, the fullback also spoke to the club's media channels about his choice.

He stated: “I think first and foremost, I want to say it’s not an easy decision and there’s a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it.

"I’ve been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I’ve ever wanted to here.

“Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I’ve got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that.”

Message for fans

For the supporters, he also said: “There’s a lot I would like to say. The main thing is a massive thank you. You guys have been there from the start with me, you guys have supported me, been there.

“I’ve felt the support, the love, everything that you guys have done has never been unnoticed by me, I’ve loved every single minute of it. I hope they have felt that has been reciprocated and that I’ve given everything I could to the club.

“I’m just hoping that we’re able to carry on winning games, the noise doesn’t take away from the fact of what we’ve achieved this season.

“It has been an amazing season. It has been amazing to be part of it and I just hope that everyone is able to maybe not dwell on this news for too long and be able to celebrate what the rest of the lads have done.”