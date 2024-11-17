Alexander-Arnold: Biggest change at Liverpool since Slot arrival...

Trent Alexander-Arnold admits Liverpool training has intensified under manager Arne Slot this season.

The fullback says the change is significant compared to former boss Jurgen Klopp.

Training's more intense, if anything," says Alexander-Arnold. "We're working in smaller spaces and I'd say it's a very Dutch way of playing, focused on ball mastery.

"For instance, you tend to play to the back foot every time. And if it doesn't go to the back foot then the session stops and you're asked 'Why are you passing it to that foot when it should be his back foot?'. It is that detailed.

"The manager's a perfectionist and so as players you have to be too. We all agree that perfection doesn't exist, but we want to be as close to perfection as possible. That's what we strive for."

He also told Viaplay: "Everything is very in-depth, very detailed.

"He will really analyse the opposition and tell us where the weaknesses are and what their frailties are and then encourage us to go out there and try and punish them.

"We know our strengths and qualities and he tries to get the players who can impact the games into positions to have that influence. We have a lot of meetings to discuss details. Our foundation is that we know how we want to play - we want to control the game with the ball. Defensively, we know what we need to do and that's why we've conceded so few goals so far.

"Then within that there's chops and changes and different ways of working it around but we all understand our roles and, going into a game, he will talk us through them. We all know the foundations so it's not like it's something brand new every single week, maybe just minor changes to one of two players' positions."