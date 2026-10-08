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Alejandro Garnacho hoping 'second preseason' can kickstart Aston Villa loan

Aston Villa loanee Alejandro Garnacho.
Aston Villa loanee Alejandro Garnacho.Profimedia

Alejandro Garnacho faces a crunch few weeks ahead as he tries to get back on track at Aston Villa.

The Argentina international finds himself at a career crossroads, after agreeing a loan move to Villa Park from Chelsea for the 2026/27 season, but he's struggled to break into Unai Emery's plans.

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It's the continuation of a pattern for Garnacho, after a poor first year at Chelsea, following his bold call to leave Manchester United in a £40M deal.

Emery has not started him in any game so far this season, with just 30 minuets of Premier League action split across three substitute appearances, as Emi Buendia and Ibrahim Mbaye. John McGinn are all ahead of him in the pecking order at Villa Park. 

During the international break, Garnacho has undergone an intense 'mini preseason' with Emery and his coaching staff, to ensure he's fully aware of the physical and tactical demands required by the Basque coach.

The 22-year-old scored in training friendly games against Southampton and Sevilla this month and Emery could be tempted to start him at home to Brentford on Villa's Premier League return on October 10th.

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