La Liga clubs eye Garnacho loan offer in 2027

Alejandro Garnacho could be offered a mid-season route out of Aston Villa after struggling to make an impact on loan at the start of the 2026/27 season.

The Argentina international finds himself at a career crossroads, after a poor first year at Chelsea in 2025/26, following his bold call to leave Manchester United in a £40M deal.

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Unai Emery has not started him in any game so far this season, with just 30 minuets of Premier League action split across three substitute appearances, as Emi Buendia and Ibrahim Mbaye. John McGinn are all ahead of him in the pecking order at Villa Park.

Reports from Mail Sport claim several La Liga teams are now monitoring his progress and he could be on the move again in the January transfer window.

Chelsea are not looking to sell the 24-year-old at this stage, so another loan is likely, but a lack of faith shown in him by both Xabi Alonso and Emery is a concerning note for the winger despite his early bright days at Old Trafford.