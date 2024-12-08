Aldridge: Too soon to claim Liverpool title favourites

Liverpool hero John Aldridge insists it's too soon to say the Reds are title favourites.

Writing for the Sunday World, Aldridge declared: "A week is a long time in football and the Premier League table could have a very different look by the close of play today.

"I was surprised to see so many experienced pundits declaring the title was Liverpool’s to lose after last weekend’s win against Manchester City.

"Going nine points clear at the top was a great feeling and the mood around Anfield was joyous as City were comprehensively beaten after an outstanding Liverpool performance.

"Yet we are a third of the way through the season and a lead at the top of the table can evaporate as quickly as it is created.

"Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle on Wednesday allowed the chasing pack to make up some ground and if Arsenal and Chelsea win today, the gap will be down to just four points.

"OK, so Liverpool will have a game in hand after yesterday’s Merseyside derby was called off due to the storm battering England, but a derby game under the lights against Everton will not be easy for Liverpool.

"You also have to consider what can happen over the course of a long season before coming to sweeping judgments on the first weekend of December."