Aldridge: Easy to understand why Liverpool didn't buy big over summer

Liverpool hero John Aldridge says he can understand why there was little interest in adding to the squad this summer.

Fede Chiesa has arrived from Juventus, while Giorgi Mamardvishili will move to Liverpool from Valencia next summer.

Aldridge wrote for the Liverpool Echo: "When the cup games are coming, and the Champions League is back, that’s when he’ll start to make changes.

"You look at our second team, it’s Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas. Then you go in midfield with Jones, Endo and Elliott. In attack, you’ve got Chiesa, Gakpo and Nunez.

"And that’s without Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic and the other promising youngsters, either still at the club or out on loan.

"Bloody hell, no wonder they didn’t buy more players this summer! That is a proper second team.

"I'm just surprised we got Chiesa so cheap, you know? It could be a stroke of genius or just an insurance policy. Before he got injured, he was a tremendous player. Hopefully he can prove that again.

"But at the moment these players are not able to get into that first starting XI. They’ve just got to wait for their opportunity and then take it when it comes."