Everton could be open to reviving their previous transfer link to Folarin Balogun in the January transfer window.

Balogun’s proposed £40 million move from AS Monaco to Merseyside spectacularly fell apart at the last minute on summer deadline day as the USMNT international boldly withdrew from the negotiations.

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Sources close to the player claimed he was unhappy with how Everton handled his medical, and the overall contract talks, stating the former Arsenal attacker did not feel comfortable proceeding with a move.

The Ligue 1 giants have confirmed their openness to selling him in January - with Balogun open to leaving France - and David Moyes confirmed he is still monitoring his progress.

"We are doing plenty of work behind the scenes on transfers, but until we get told what 's available and what there is to spend in January, we can't be sure what direction we are going in.

"He's back playing now, which I'm really pleased about. He was a really nice boy. It was unfortunate that medically it didn't quite work."