Man Utd, Barcelona target Baturina REJECTS Real Madrid offer

Carlos Volcano
Man Utd, Barcelona target Baturina REJECTS Real Madrid offerLaLiga
Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina has rejected an offer from Real Madrid.

Sky Sports says Real see the teenager as a natural successor for veteran midfielder Luka Modric.

Real offered Baturina a five-year contract, which however included a loan to a LaLiga club for two seasons. 

However, Baturina and his camp were left unimpressed by the proposal.

Barcelona, ​​Atlético Madrid and Manchester United are also interested in the midfielder.

