Man Utd, Barcelona target Baturina REJECTS Real Madrid offer

Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina has rejected an offer from Real Madrid.

Sky Sports says Real see the teenager as a natural successor for veteran midfielder Luka Modric.

Real offered Baturina a five-year contract, which however included a loan to a LaLiga club for two seasons.

However, Baturina and his camp were left unimpressed by the proposal.

Barcelona, ​​Atlético Madrid and Manchester United are also interested in the midfielder.