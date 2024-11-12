Man Utd, Barcelona target Baturina REJECTS Real Madrid offer
Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina has rejected an offer from Real Madrid.
Sky Sports says Real see the teenager as a natural successor for veteran midfielder Luka Modric.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Real offered Baturina a five-year contract, which however included a loan to a LaLiga club for two seasons.
However, Baturina and his camp were left unimpressed by the proposal.
Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Manchester United are also interested in the midfielder.