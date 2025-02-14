Al Nassr not dropping push for Liverpool striker Nunez

Al Nassr are expected to try again for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Reds refused to do business with Al Nassr for the Uruguay international, with a bid of £65m tabled and rejected.

The Daily Mail says Liverpool management were insisting Nunez isn't for sale.

As such, Al Nassr then turned to Aston Villa and splashed out £75m to prise Jhon Duran away before last week's deadline day.

However, Al Nassr won't be put off and are expected to try again for Nunez this summer, particularly knowing the striker is eager to make the move.