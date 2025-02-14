Tribal Football
Most Read
Furious Qatar consider pulling out of PSG
Chelsea boss Maresca announces Jackson blow; declares Jorgensen his No1
Chelsea's decision to sign Willian meant they couldn't chase Man Utd's Garnacho this winter
Aggressive Slot handshake enough for Oliver to send-off Liverpool manager

Al Nassr not dropping push for Liverpool striker Nunez

Paul Vegas
Al Nassr not dropping push for Liverpool striker Nunez
Al Nassr not dropping push for Liverpool striker NunezAction Plus
Al Nassr are expected to try again for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Reds refused to do business with Al Nassr for the Uruguay international, with a bid of £65m tabled and rejected.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Daily Mail says Liverpool management were insisting Nunez isn't for sale.

As such, Al Nassr then turned to Aston Villa and splashed out £75m to prise Jhon Duran away before last week's deadline day.

However, Al Nassr won't be put off and are expected to try again for Nunez this summer, particularly knowing the striker is eager to make the move.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNunez DarwinAl NassrLiverpoolSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Wenger "surprised" seeing Duran leave Villa for Al-Nassr
Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus: I would like Salah, he has a way of playing that fits the team
REVEALED: Liverpool rejected huge Al-Nassr offer for Nunez