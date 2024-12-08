Al-Ittihad pushing Trossard and Arsenal to return to negotiating table

Leandro Trossard remains committed to Arsenal.

The Belgium attacker is a target for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, which failed with an offer in August.

Advertisement Advertisement

Al-Ittihad are ready to try again next month, but the Mirror says Trossard is only focused on a future with the Gunners.

Trossard's deal is about to enter it's final 18 months and he's keen to discuss a new extension.

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad are willing to offer £40m to convince Arsenal to sell.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play