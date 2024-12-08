Al-Ittihad pushing Trossard and Arsenal to return to negotiating table

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Leandro Trossard remains committed to Arsenal.

The Belgium attacker is a target for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, which failed with an offer in August.

Al-Ittihad are ready to try again next month, but the Mirror says Trossard is only focused on a future with the Gunners.

Trossard's deal is about to enter it's final 18 months and he's keen to discuss a new extension.

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad are willing to offer £40m to convince Arsenal to sell.

 

