Chelsea signing Estevao wins Neymar endorsement

Chelsea’s new signing Estevao Willian will become a major player for Brazil in the future.

That is the view of current superstar Neymar, who now plays in Saudi Arabia.

The winger has spoken about the talent of Estevao, who has already been labeled the “Mini Messi” due to his playstyle.

“I think Estevao is the big talent that is coming in Brazilian football,” Neymar told Brazil Edition.

“I think he will be a genius.”

The forward, who is joining Brazilian talents Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington and Angelo Gabriel at Stamford Bridge, already has a lot to prove.

He is one of many young talents the Blues have signed, including Ecuador starlet Kendry Paez.