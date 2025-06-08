Tribal Football
Al-Hilal make contract offer to Man City star Bernardo

Al-Hilal are launching a bid for Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva.

Foot Mercato says Al-Hilal has added Bernardo, 30, to its list of potential signings this summer.

The Portugal international has one year left on his contract with City.

The attacking midfielder is said to be high on the wish list. Bernardo has already received a contract offer from Al-Hilal.

However, City are to receive any bid from Al-Hilal for Bernardo.

