Al-Hilal hope to sign Salah early in the summer as Liverpool negotiations fail to start

Saudi Arabian champions Al-Hilal want to wrap up Mohamed Salah’s signing early in the summer.

The Pro League team are hoping to have Salah in their squad for the Club World Cup.

The tournament takes place in the summer, with Salah likely to be a huge draw if they can pull off the signing.

Fans have suggested that recent social media posts from Salah indicate he may be ready to leave Liverpool when the season ends.

"Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there's only one champion in the end," Salah wrote recently.

"That's what we want. Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like."