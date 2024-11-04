Al-Ettifaq coach Gerrard defends derby defeat performance: But we've been embarrassing

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Al-Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard defended their derby defeat to Al Qadsiah - though admits their form this season has been "embarrassing".

The loss comes just days after a Cup elimination.

Liverpool legend Gerrard said at the final whistle: "I have spoken to the players.

"If we had performed like this before, we would not have put ourselves in this embarrassing situation, but I bear the responsibility."

Al Ettifaq sit in 11th place on the SPL table after nine games, as they have not won in the league in the last six attempts.

