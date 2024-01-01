Al-Ahli target two Prem stars to replace Saint-Maximin

Al-Ahli are planning a Premier League raid for a new attacker.
After losing Allan Saint-Maximin to Fenerbahce last week, Al-Ahli are now shopping for a new attacker and will focus on the Premier League.
Al-Riyadiyah says Al-Ahli chiefs have offered Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus and Tottenham's Richarlison to coach Matthias Jaissle.
Should the German choose one, Al-Ahli will make a move for the player.
Both Brazilians had difficult seasons last term due to injury and Al-Ahli are convinced they can be tempted to the Saudi Pro League with the right offer tabled.