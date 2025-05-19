Tribal Football
Most Read
Lazio snatch last-gasp draw to deny Inter first place in Serie A
Antonio Conte reveals 'little problems' for Scott McTominay in Napoli title push
Chelsea ace Enzo Fernandez 'playing with one eye'
Chelsea intersted in former Enzo Maresca favourite

Ajax coach Farioli emerges as top Tottenham target

Carlos Volcano
Ajax coach Farioli emerges as top Tottenham target
Ajax coach Farioli emerges as top Tottenham targetHollandse Hoogte / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Ajax coach Francesco Farioli is on Tottenham's radar.

The Sun says the Italian is being considered inside Spurs as a potential replacement for Ange Postecoglou.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Postecoglou has led Tottenham to this week's Europa League final against Manchester United, his team sit one place outside the dropzone, with the relegation places now settled.

Farioli is emerging as a potential replacement for the Australian at Spurs, where Fabio Paratici is a big fan. Paratici is in talks about a return to Tottenham this summer when his world-wide ban ends after getting caught up in Juventus' accountancy issues.

Paratici is said to have recommended fellow Italian Farioli to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueTottenhamAjaxFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Aston Villa, Spurs open talks with departing Lille star David
Arsenal in talks with Kaiserslautern prospect Gordon
Man Utd make decision on Amorim future ahead of Europa League final