Ajax coach Farioli emerges as top Tottenham target

Ajax coach Francesco Farioli is on Tottenham's radar.

The Sun says the Italian is being considered inside Spurs as a potential replacement for Ange Postecoglou.

While Postecoglou has led Tottenham to this week's Europa League final against Manchester United, his team sit one place outside the dropzone, with the relegation places now settled.

Farioli is emerging as a potential replacement for the Australian at Spurs, where Fabio Paratici is a big fan. Paratici is in talks about a return to Tottenham this summer when his world-wide ban ends after getting caught up in Juventus' accountancy issues.

Paratici is said to have recommended fellow Italian Farioli to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.