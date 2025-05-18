Arsenal in talks with Kaiserslautern prospect Gordon

Arsenal are in talks with Kaiserslautern prospect Max Gordon.

The Germany U15 international defender is regarded among the best young players for his age in the country.

Fussball Transfers says Gunners academy chief Per Mertesacker is in talks with Gordon and his family about a move to London this summer.

Arsenal plan to sign the American as soon as he turns 16 in January 2026. Gordon could remain in Lautern until then.

However, Arsenal won't get a clear run at his signing, with Ajax also keen on the youngster.