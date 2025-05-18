Tribal Football
Most Read
Crystal Palace stun Manchester City in FA Cup final to capture first major trophy
Marc Guehi ready to snub Chelsea return in pursuit of 'dream' Spanish move
Real Madrid eye last minute bid for Martin Zubimendi despite Arsenal agreement
Arsenal emerge as 'genuine contenders' to sign unwanted Real Madrid winger

Arsenal in talks with Kaiserslautern prospect Gordon

Paul Vegas
Arsenal in talks with Kaiserslautern prospect Gordon
Arsenal in talks with Kaiserslautern prospect GordonAction Plus
Arsenal are in talks with Kaiserslautern prospect Max Gordon.

The Germany U15 international defender is regarded among the best young players for his age in the country.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fussball Transfers says Gunners academy chief Per Mertesacker is in talks with Gordon and his family about a move to London this summer.

Arsenal plan to sign the American as soon as he turns 16 in January 2026. Gordon could remain in Lautern until then.

However, Arsenal won't get a clear run at his signing, with Ajax also keen on the youngster.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalKaiserslauternAjaxBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal, Liverpool alerted as Sane stuns Bayern Munich chiefs with agent news
Dortmund's Gittens announces he is leaving as Arsenal and Chelsea links continue to grow
Ajax make Jorrel Hato transfer decision amid Chelsea interest