Aina expresses desire to stay at Forest as he looks to renew contract

Ansser Sadiq
Ola Aina expressed his desire to stay at Nottingham Forest for the long term.

His comments follow head coach Nuno Espirito Santo’s confidence that the defender will sign a new contract.

When asked by Sky Sports about his future, Aina responded positively, signaling his commitment to the club.

Aina said: “I hope so, I really enjoy it here. I enjoy the staff, the players, the club, the community. Everything about it is a good place, so, yeah, hopefully.”

On his star player soon renewing, manager Nuno Espírito Santo said: “I think so. 

Things are going well. I am positive and confident everything is going to be solved.”

