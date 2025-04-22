Aguero says Liverpool fans must respect Alexander-Arnold leaving: "snake" is a bit rich

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has suggested that Liverpool fans must accept that Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving to Real Madrid this summer.

Having joined the Reds' academy at age six, the right back has spent 20 years at the club, where he has become one of the most iconic defenders in Liverpool history. However, his links to Madrid over the past year, which suggest that he will agree terms with the La Liga side and leave once his contract expires, put a sour taste in fans’ mouths.

Speaking to Stake, Aguero stated that supporters have gone to far and to attack a player who has dedicated so much of their career to the club is ridiculous.

"I think the decisions that players make ought to be respected. Alexander-Arnold has given so much to the team. He’s allowed them to achieve many great things. I get the passion fans feel for their team, but I think going as far as calling him a 'snake' seems a bit too rich for me."

The five-time Premier League winner also commented on Liverpool’s title race which could be over if they beat Tottenham on Sunday. The Argentine revealed that although he thinks the Reds have been outstanding, many other Premier League sides have been very underwhelming.

"I think it’s a little bit of (other Premier League teams underperforming and how strong Liverpool are)," he said. "But that’s not to say Liverpool didn’t do a brilliant job this season.

"They’ve won the most and lost the least — only two defeats to their name. That’s a major feat in the face of teams that ebbed on their performance, preventing them from fighting for the title more closely."

Now both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have signed new deals, manager Arne Slot will be hoping to splash the cash this summer to cover the departure of Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool are in for a summer rebuild much like rivals Manchester United as both sides prepare to rebalance their squads with a new additions ahead of next season.