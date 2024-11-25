Aguero reveals there is "a bright future ahead" for Man Utd's Garnacho

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero says Alejandro Garnacho has the right mentors in his life.

The young winger is not enjoying the best of seasons at United after an impressive campaign last term.

The 20-year-old has already played 105 games for the Red Devils, but is still learning his craft.

Speaking to Stake.com, five-time Manchester City Premier League winner Aguero said: "Sometimes, people forget how young Alejandro is.

“His raw talent got him to the Premier League at a young age, and he's proven his worth already.

"I've seen many of his teammates leaning in to help him develop as a pro player, and that's massive.

“If he has that type of mentorship, I'm sure there's a bright future ahead of him."

