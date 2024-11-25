Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Zirkzee frustration: He must understand...
Gyokeres: Why Man Utd boss Amorim succeeded with Sporting CP's players
Arsenal boss Arteta in contact with Fulham winger Nelson

Aguero reveals there is "a bright future ahead" for Man Utd's Garnacho

Ansser Sadiq
Aguero reveals there is "a bright future ahead" for Man Utd's Garnacho
Aguero reveals there is "a bright future ahead" for Man Utd's GarnachoAction Plus
Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero says Alejandro Garnacho has the right mentors in his life.

The young winger is not enjoying the best of seasons at United after an impressive campaign last term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 20-year-old has already played 105 games for the Red Devils, but is still learning his craft.

Speaking to Stake.com, five-time Manchester City Premier League winner Aguero said: "Sometimes, people forget how young Alejandro is. 

“His raw talent got him to the Premier League at a young age, and he's proven his worth already.

"I've seen many of his teammates leaning in to help him develop as a pro player, and that's massive. 

“If he has that type of mentorship, I'm sure there's a bright future ahead of him."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueAguero SergioGarnacho AlejandroManchester UnitedManchester City
Related Articles
Chris Ramsey exclusive: Spurs, QPR & Brighton's FA Cup final - pride in Walker success
Ipswich boss McKenna: Amorim Man Utd selection surprised me
UK's biggest clubs scout Motherwell teen Miller