AGREED! Man Utd and Cerro Porteno settle on Leon fee

Manchester United have an agreement with Cerro Porteno for Diego Leon.

The 17 year-old wing-back is set to sign for United and move to England next summer once he turns 18 years of age.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting:  "Manchester United reach verbal agreement to sign 17 year old Paraguayan left back Diego León from Cerro Porteno, here we go!  

"Initial fee will be $4m plus $1m easy add-ons and over $3.5m based on player’s/team future performances.

"Diego León will arrive in July 2025."

 

