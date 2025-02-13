Everton goalscorer Tarkowski: Best night of career!
The defender’s header gave the Toffees a crucial lead in a thrilling Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.
Tarkowski praised his teammates for their resilience, emphasizing the importance of securing a valuable point against their rivals.
He stated: “We have had a couple of special nights here that I have been involved in but for me that was probably the best for me and probably will be forever.
"I don't score many goals. I've watched it about 15 times, I won't lose the image of me volleying that ball into the roof of the net against Liverpool, for sure.
"We are leaving this special stadium so a nice memory for everyone going into the future.
"We competed very well against a team flying high at the top of the league. The team played excellently throughout."