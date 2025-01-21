Agents for Man Utd winger Garnacho spotted at Stamford Bridge

Agents for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho were spotted at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Argentina international has been linked with Chelsea amid an offer from Napoli of €40m being rejected by United last week.

The Manchester Evening News says agents Carlos Cambeiro and Quique De Lucas from the Leaders agency, who have Garnacho on their books, were at Stamford Bridge to see Chelsea defeat Wolves.

It's been suggested United would be prepared to sell Garnacho this month for £60-70m to ease Profit & Sustainability pressure.

Garnacho, 20, was a second-half substitute for United's home defeat to Brighton on Sunday,.