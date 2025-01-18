Chelsea approach Man Utd for Garnacho

Chelsea are eyeing Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Chelsea have made an approach to United for Garnacho in recent days.

United have also rejected a £40m offer from Napoli for the Argentina international.

The Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting: "Chelsea make enquiries on Alejandro Garnacho + Jamie Gittens.

"MUFC / BVB wingers among multiple options of interest to CFC for potential signing in wide attacking areas.

"Conversations at early stage but both 20yos under consideration."