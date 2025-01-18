Chelsea approach Man Utd for Garnacho
Chelsea are eyeing Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.
Chelsea have made an approach to United for Garnacho in recent days.
United have also rejected a £40m offer from Napoli for the Argentina international.
The Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting: "Chelsea make enquiries on Alejandro Garnacho + Jamie Gittens.
"MUFC / BVB wingers among multiple options of interest to CFC for potential signing in wide attacking areas.
"Conversations at early stage but both 20yos under consideration."