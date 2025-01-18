Chelsea approach Man Utd for Garnacho

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea are eyeing Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Chelsea have made an approach to United for Garnacho in recent days.

United have also rejected a £40m offer from Napoli for the Argentina international.

The Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting: "Chelsea make enquiries on Alejandro Garnacho + Jamie Gittens.

"MUFC / BVB wingers among multiple options of interest to CFC for potential signing in wide attacking areas.

"Conversations at early stage but both 20yos under consideration."

