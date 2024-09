Agent: Where Chelsea see Estevao's main position...

The agent of Chelsea signing Estevao Willian has no doubts he can handle a move to England.

The 17 year-old attacking midfielder has already scored ten goals and eight assists in 36 games for Palmeiras.

And agent André Cury said: "He can adapt to any style of play. Chelsea is a club that sees Estevão as a number ten.

"For us, it is important. He can develop even more by playing centrally in the lane."

Estevao will move to England next summer.