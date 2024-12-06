Agent Shabliy on Chelsea winger Mudryk: More to come from him - and more like him in Ukraine

Shabliy on Mudryk: I am absolutely convinced he will show all his best football qualities

Agent Vadim Shabliy has spoken about his client, Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk, this week.

Shabliy launched the ProStar Agency in 2015 which has since grown and expanded as it looks to discover hidden talent in Ukraine. One not so hidden talent, Mudryk, recently joined their company as Shabily expressed his delight in acquiring the Blues star.

“I am glad that Mykhailo has become our client,” Shabliy told the London Evening Standard. “He is a unique player with great talent and ambition.

“It’s vital for him to enjoy the game; it’s vital to feel that he is trusted. I am absolutely convinced he will show all his best football qualities.

“Of course, players like Misha will always attract the attention of other clubs and their scouts. He is one of those football players who, thanks to his playing qualities, can influence the outcome of a match.

“He feels the game, knows how to take responsibility, and makes quick decisions. But at the moment he has a contract with Chelsea, and all his thoughts are about how to secure his place in the starting XI.”

The 23-year-old serves as an inspiration to many young Ukranian footballers trying to make it in football. Shabily stated that players like him are everywhere in Ukraine, just waiting to be discovered.

“There are also many young gifted players in the country who are waiting for their chance to show themselves,” he says.

“I believe that the Ukrainian market has not yet fully revealed its potential for clubs in Europe. But now the attitude toward Ukrainian players is changing noticeably; they have become more expensive in the football market.

“This happened thanks to talented young footballers and their performance on the European stage. I think that in the near future we can expect more Ukrainian players to attract the attention of clubs from Europe.”

