Badiashile makes clear Chelsea plans; discusses Maresca

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile insists he's happy in London.

The Frenchman has been linked with a Ligue 1 return ahead of the January market, but insists he wants to stay with the Blues.

Badiashile spoke to the press ahead of tonight's Europa Conference League clash with Noah.

Facing Noah:

"It's a great opportunity because we want to win this competition. We know how important tomorrow is. We'll try to win."

How do you get along with Maresca?

"He's a great person and a great coach. We have the same ideas about football. I really like being with the coach."

Do you want to stay at Chelsea in the future?

"Of course, it's a big club. I know it's difficult to succeed here, but I'll do my best."

Do you have any idea why you don't play much in the Premier League?

"The manager hasn't explained it to me, but I know it's difficult because we have a lot of good players. The only thing I can do is work hard to convince him."

Mudryk is also not finding much consistency.

"He's a great player. We all know what he can be like, he's also a good person. He's fast. Sometimes it's difficult to catch him!"

Have the many changes of coach affected you?

"To be honest, I'm used to it. At Monaco I had six or seven managers. You try to do your best with everyone."

What has been Joao Felix's impact at Chelsea?

"He is an intelligent, high-level player, a good person like Mudryk."