Chelsea boss Maresca happy with goalscorer Mudryk

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has praised goalscorer Mykhailo Mudryk for his performance in midweek.

The Ukraine winger has been a regular in the Europa Conference League this season.

He continued his form in a 2-0 win against FC Heidenheim in the group stages on Thursday.

Maresca stated post-game: "Yeah, yeah. He is one of the ones I was talking about. I think it is difficult to find players that tonight did not play well. All of them did very good. This is what we need.

"We need all of them taking the chances when they get them. We have 24 or 25 players, good players who all deserve to play and are working fantastic.

“We are going to share minutes in the next games because we have so many games so it is the normal thing to do."

