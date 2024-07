Agent sets record straight on Mane's Al Nassr exit claims

The agent of Sadio Mane insists he's committed to Al Nassr.

The Liverpool great is being linked with a return to Europe and former club RB Salzburg.

But agent Björn Bezemer has dismissed the rumours.

He said, "I have not had any meetings about Sadio with any club. He is ready to start the new season with Al-Nassr and has no intention of leaving.

"The club is happy with him."