Al Nassr star Mane targets Europe return

Liverpool hero Sadio Mane is eyeing a return to Europe.

The Senegal great left the Reds a year ago to sign with Al Nassr.

However, Sky Deutschland says Mane is now planning for a return to Europe and a move to former club RB Salzburg.

Mane played in Austria before making his initial move to England with Southampton.

He is keen to make a return to Salzburg, but will need Al Nassr's assistance with the Austrians in no position to pay big for the veteran.